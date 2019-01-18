BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

December 20, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, Sam Barrett, Linda Laylin, Ron Welper. AGENDA:Welper/Mardis motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried. MINUTES:Laylin/Barrett motion to approve the minutes from the November 15, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS:Resolution by Mardis/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Barrett, Laylin, Welper. Resolution passed. ENGINEER’S REPORT: 2019 AECOM Service Agreement not to exceed $546,000 for landfill engineering services. Motion to approve by Welper/Barrett. Motion carried.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: FY 2018 audit report from Hogan-Hansen. Motion to receive and place on file by Welper/Laylin. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: Administrator Evaluation – Mardis/Welper motion to approve a $2,700 salary increase for the Administrator position for the 2019 calendar year. Motion carried. Mardis/Welper motion to enter into closed session for the discussion of the Purchase of Real Estate according to Section 21.5(j) of the Iowa Code. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Barret, Laylin and Welper. Decision passed. Meeting entered closed session at 10:19 a.m. and closed at 10:55 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: Mardis/Welper motin to adjourn the meeting at 10:56 p.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 21.26; Auditor of State filing fee 425.00; Black Hawk County Landfill disposal 17.00; BMC Aggregates L.C. rock 3,994.13; Cedar Falls Utilities service 65.00; City of Waterloo fuel 120.98; Courier Communications printing 32.43; Creative Impact Company, LLC advertising 414.00; ECI Coop LP gas 298.07; Hogan-Hansen PC services 5,000.00; Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heati services 2,440.25; INRCOG rent 370.00;LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 91.87; MidAmerican Energy utilities 154.47; RC Systems services 188.75; Test America testing 19,149.80; Treasurer – State of Iowa sales tax 5,649.00; Turner, Tammy reimbursement 93.64; US Cellular 167.36; Vette, Brett reimbursement 490.29; Waste Tech, Inc. operations 241,660.21; Waterloo Water Works water 33.70; Academy Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. refund 1,697.26; AECOM engineering 19,824.65; Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 940.00; Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00; CenturyLink phone 243.13; City of Cedar Falls fuel 52.32; City of Waterloo services 46,978.13; Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman services 1,225.00; INRCOG services 117.31; Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau ton tax 98,955.66; J.A. King & Company LLC services 1,811.74; Peterson Contractors, Inc. refund 100,000.00; Turner, Tammy reimbursement 5.46; US Cellular phone 157.91