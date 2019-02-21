Special meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Ron Welper, Sam Barrett. Tom Little, John Mardis were absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW ADMINISTRATOR: Barrett/Welper motion to approve the appointment of John A. Foster as the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission Administrator with a starting date of April 8, 2019, and an annual salary of $95,000. Roll Call vote. All ayes.

ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Barrett motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:04 a.m. Motion carried.