BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION, CONFERENCE CALL MEETING MINUTES. April 23, 2020.

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, Randy Bennett, and Scott Brunson. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 via a publicly accessible conference call; due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 virus limiting gatherings to ten or less individuals. As compliance with that order and health professional recommendations it was impractical to meet in person. Motion to approve received agenda was made by Bennett, seconded by Little. Motion carried unanimously. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received.

Motion by Brunson, seconded by Bennett, to approve the minutes from the March 26, 2020 regular meeting. Motion carried. Brunson proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-027 passed.

Brunson proposed a resolution to approve payment for Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $673,336.25. Little seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-028 passed.

Motion by Mardis authorizing payment of $1,249,484.44 to Black Hawk County for the first payment on the Series 2019 G.O. Bond. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Motion carried.

Bennett proposed a resolution approving Change Order #2 to the W-3 Phase I Advance Grading Project in the amount of $162,152.50. Mardis seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-029 passed. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:15 a.m.

Schedule of bills:

Vendor Amount

AECOM 42491.27

Black Hawk County 1249484.44

Black Hawk County Auditor 10303.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. 34182.46

Carolina Software 250.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

Cedar Valley Saver, Inc. 960.00

CenturyLink 159.46

Christie Door Company 7420.00

City of Cedar Falls 34.94

City of Waterloo 2282.52

Courier Communications 6329.41

Foster, John 692.93

Hudson Printing Company, Inc. 100.00

INRCOG 3515.98

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. 155.75

Liberty Tire Services LLC 22006.94

MidAmerican Energy 263.66

Midrange Consulting & Services 1262.75

Peterson Contractors, Inc. 673336.25

Quality Pump & Control 1025.00

RC Systems 3290.56

Treasurer – State of Iowa 6738.00

Waste Tech, Inc. 241426.48

Grand Total 2307776.80