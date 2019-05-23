BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION UNAPPROVED MINUTES

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Sam Barrett, John Mardis, and Randy Bennet. Tom Little Absent. Others in Attendance: John Foster and Brett Vette, Matt Sweers, Brian Christensen and Chris Oelkers, Lyndsey Anderson, Matt Craft, Dave Dobbs, and Erin Boyd. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA.

Motion was made by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to approve received agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Heath reported resignation of Vice-Chair Ronn Welper and City of Waterloo Public Works Director Randy Bennett appointed to the Commission immediately. Barrett moved seconded by Bennett to elect Mardis as the Vice-Chairperson; motion carried unanimously. Motion made by Barrett, seconded by Bennett, to approve the April 25, 2019 minutes, carried unanimously. Mardis proposed a resolution seconded by Barrett that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list), final payment for the General Obligation Bond Series 2013B be made for the amount of $1,227,150.00, and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis, and Barrett. Resolution 19-012 passed.

NEW BUSINESS: Motion made by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to approve the execution of the agreement with Black Hawk County Conservation Board. Motion carried unanimously.Motion made by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to approve the amended Administrators Employment Agreement. Motion carried unanimously.Motion made by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to adjourn the meeting at 10:26 a.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Schedule of bills:

AECOM 34771.79

Anderson, Lyndsey 24.12

Black Hawk County 1227150.00

Black Hawk County Auditor 30894.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. 32040.67

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 960.00

Carolina Software 1625.79

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

Cedar Valley Saver, Inc. 1056.00

CenturyLink 243.15

City of Cedar Falls 68.80

City of Waterloo 3485.84

Cooley Pumping LLC 200.00

Courier Communications 5932.25

Creative Impact Company, LLC 414.00

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman 796.25

Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition 20.00

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating 411.64

Hudson Printing Company, Inc. 100.00

INRCOG 3483.41

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc 144.85

LDI – Lockbox 72.00

Menards – Waterloo 127.56

MidAmerican Energy 1148.22

Midrange Consulting & Services 357.50

Quality Pump & Control 2844.58

RC Systems 420.94

Sandee’s 30.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa 4964.00

Turner, Tammy 158.34

US Cellular 85.07

Vette, Brett 1202.77

Waste Tech, Inc 236561.21