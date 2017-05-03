BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES April 27, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA.

Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper.

AGENDA: Welper/Little motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Welper/Heath motion to approve the minutes from the March 23, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette presented the lease for the Waste Trac Office Space with the City of Cedar Falls and asked the Commission for approval. Welper/Little motion to approve the lease. Motion carried unanimously.

NEW BUSINESS: Vette presented the INRCOG contract for services for FY2018 and asked for approval. Heath/Welper motion to approve. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Heath/Little motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:27 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Alliance printing 90.17

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 13.64

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co. accounting 910.00

Carolina Software support 250.00

Cedar Valley Saver, Inc. printing 1,120.00

CenturyLink phone 150.79

City of Waterloo services 7,604.31

Courier Communications

printing 4,733.16

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman services 577.50

INRCOG rent 370.00

KW Electric Inc. repairs 351.09

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 147.00

Menards – Waterloo supplies 264.29

MidAmerican Energy utilities 103.86

Treasurer, State of Iowa

sales tax 3,046.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 94.25

Vette, Brett reimbursement 826.92

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 241,689.15

AECOM services 38,501.20

Amperage services 3,995.00

Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 28.36

Black Hawk County

Bond payment 1,231,150.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 29,992.97

Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00

CenturyLink phone 66.12

City of Cedar Falls services 1,588.16

City of Waterloo services 127.50

Connolly Construction, Inc.

repairs 54,107.90

Courier Communications printing 25.85

Creative Impact Company, LLC

printing 414.00

Hudson Printing Company, Inc.

services 100.00

INRCOG services 3,128.23

MidAmerican Energy utilities 106.96

Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc.

services 9,881.00

RC Systems repairs 107.50

Test America testing 12,110.75

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 54.55

US Cellular phone 156.66

Vette, Brett reimbursement 386.09