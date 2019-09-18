BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

August 22, 2019

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Sam Barrett absent. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Mardis moved to approve received agenda, seconded by Little. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none received. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve minutes from August 22, 2019 meeting. Motion carried unanimously. Little proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-008 passed.

Heath opened a public hearing regarding the sole source purchase of Tire Derived Aggregate from Liberty Tire Recycling, L.L.C. Motion by Mardis, seconded by Bennett, to receive and file publication of the notice. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Motion passed. No comments were received. Public Hearing was closed. Staff reports were received.

Old Business: Mardis presented a motion approving the Sole-Source Purchase Agreement with Liberty Tire Recycling, seconded by Bennett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Motion passed. Little motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:15 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

AECOM 38961.32

American Colloid Co. 1052.80

Anderson, Lyndsey 19.90

Black Hawk County Auditor 10189.00

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 940.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

CenturyLink 162.89

City of Cedar Falls 52.26

City of Waterloo 111.28

Courier Communications 6549.83

Fifth Street Tire 63.02

Foster, John 225.00

INRCOG 409.65

J.A. King & Company LLC 7004.58

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc. 113.78

LDI – Lockbox 278.80

Regions Bank 44.10

Signs By Tomorrow 462.25

Treasurer – State of Iowa 4014.00

Turner, Tammy 139.15

Waste Tech, Inc. 258911.13