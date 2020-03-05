BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES for February 27, 2020.

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Tom Little and Randy Bennett. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve received agenda was made by Little, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Bennett, seconded by Little, to approve the minutes from the January 23, 2020 regular meeting. Motion carried. Little proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Bennett. Resolution 20-021 passed.

Little proposed a resolution to approve payment for Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I pay request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $1,113,299.11. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Bennett. Resolution 20-022 passed. Bennett proposed a resolution, seconded by Little, to provide preliminary approval of MSW Cell W-3 Phase I Construction project plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost; setting the date for a public hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for March 26th at 10:00 am in the Waterloo City Council Chambers; and ordering the advertisement of bids for the project. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Bennett. Resolution 20-023 passed.

Bennett proposed a resolution, seconded by Little to name ICAP representatives with Foster as the primary and Little as secondary. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Bennett. Resolution 20-024 passed. Motion made by Little, seconded by Bennett, to receive and file Fiscal Year 2019 Financial audit. Motion carried. Bennett motioned to adjourn, Little seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:22 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

Vendor Amount

AECOM $50,062.16

Anderson, Lyndsey $10.93

Auditor of State $425.00

Black Hawk County Auditor $10,793.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. $33,350.40

Black Hawk County Treasurer $5,413.00

BMC Aggregates L.C. $3,287.23

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. $2,545.00

Cedar Falls Utilities $65.00

CenturyLink $247.33

City of Cedar Falls $36.24

City of Waterloo $4,715.42

Courier Communications $49.13

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson $700.00

Fifth Street Tire $283.55

Foster, John $387.18

Hogan-Hansen PC $2,500.00

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating $495.00

INRCOG $545.74

Iowa Communities Assurance Pool $6,492.77

Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau

$86,542.64

ISOSWO Treasurer $100.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc.$67.24

Liberty Tire Services LLC $112,607.58

MidAmerican Energy $471.08

New Century FS $881.74

Peterson Contractors, Inc. $1,113,299.11

Ray Mount Wrecker Service $55.00

Test America $238.75

Treasurer – State of Iowa $3,792.00

Turner, Tammy $58.68

Waste Tech, Inc. $239,447.68

Waterloo Building Department $594.00

Total $1,680,559.58