BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES January 23, 2020

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett Commission Members Absent: Tom Little. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve received agenda was made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried.

Mardis proposed a motion, seconded by Bennett, to elect Heath as Chairman, Mardis as Vice-Chairman, and Little as Secretary/Treasurer. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve the minutes from the December 19, 2019 regular meeting. Motion carried. Mardis proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-017 passed.

Mardis proposed a resolution to approve payment for Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $821,464.86. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-018 passed. Motion by Mardis, seconded by Bennett, to receive and file proof of publication and open a hearing regarding the modification and amendment of a Grant of Easement with Northern Natural Gas. Motion Carried Unanimously. No oral or written comments were received. Heath closed the hearing.

Reports were received. Mardis proposed a resolution, seconded by Bennett, approving the Modification and Amendment of a Grant of Easement to Northern Natural Gas. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-019 passed. Bennett proposed a resolution, seconded by Mardis, to approve Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I Project Change Order #1 in the amount of $50,720.50 to Peterson Contractors, Inc. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-020 passed.

Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to authorize the Administer to execute an Electronics Waste Collection Service agreement with Midwest Electronic Recovery. Motion carried. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to authorize the Administrator to execute the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service Agreement with Clean Harbors. Motion carried. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to authorize the execution of the Hoop Building Relocation Project with Greenfield Contractors for $25,610.60. Motion carried. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to authorize the execution of the Refundable Advance for Construction of Overhead Electrical Service Agreement with MidAmerican Energy and issue payment in the amount of $150,399.74. Motion carried unanimously.

Mardis motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:24 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

Black Hawk County Auditor 21096.00

Carolina Software 1434.78

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

Cedar Valley Handyman, LLC 1711.02

CenturyLink 249.30

City of Cedar Falls 32.72

City of Waterloo 3421.71

Courier Communications 58.15

Deluxe 172.72

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson 350.00

Foster, John 299.70

INRCOG 3540.15

KW Electric Inc. 2385.45

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. 65.92

Liberty Tire Services LLC 116539.11

Menards 129.99

MidAmerican Energy 150603.58

Midrange Consulting & Services 470.00

Miller Fence & Flag Co. 1000.00

Peterson Contractors, Inc. 821464.86

Sandee’s 190.00

Terracon Consultants 7405.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa 3422.00

Turner, Tammy 119.72

U.S. Postal Service 204.00

Waste Tech, Inc. 239248.79