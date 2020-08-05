BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MEETING MINUTES FOR JULY 23, 2020.

Commission Members Present: John Mardis, Randy Bennett, and Scott Brunson Members Absent: Brian Heath and Tom Little. Vice-Chairperson Mardis called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA; a publicly accessible conference call was provided as the building was closed to the public due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19. Motion to approve received agenda was made by Bennett, seconded by Brunson. Motion carried unanimously. Mardis opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Bennett, seconded by Brunson, to approve the minutes from the June 25, 2020 regular meeting. Motion carried unanimously.

Bennett proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Brunson seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 21-001 passed.

Motion by Bennett to receive and file Proof of Publication of public hearing notice and open a hearing to receive comments on the MSW Cell W-3 Phase I Construction Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost. Seconded by Brunson. Mardis opened the hearing. No comments were provided and Foster reported no oral or written comments were received. Bennett moved to close hearing, seconded by Brunson. Motion passed, Mardis closed the hearing.

Motion by Bennett to cancel the HHW/E-waste fall collection event. Brunson seconded. Motion passed unanimously.

New Business: Bennett proposed a resolution approving FY2021 Recycling and Waste Reduction Grant Awards to Member Communities. Brunson seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 21-002 passed. Bennett proposed a resolution approving FY2020 Recycling and Waste Reduction reimbursements to other Member Counties and Communities. Brunson seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 21-003 passed. Bennett proposed a motion to execute the Carney, Alexander, Marold and Company annual service agreement. Brunson seconded. Motion passed. Bennett motioned to adjourn, Brunson seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:44 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

Vendor Amount

3E Electrical Engineering 450.00

AECOM 60667.83

Black Hawk County 527.00

Black Hawk County Auditor 10303

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. 167.76

Bremer County 1092.77

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 940.00

Carolina Software 250.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

Cedar Falls, City of 137928.00

CenturyLink 249.86

City of Cedar Falls 3025.94

City of Waterloo 1844.64

Courier Communications 100.10

CSG Forte Payments, Inc. 342.65

Denver, City of 590.96

Dike, City of 401.39

Dunkerton, City of 3408.00

Elk Run Heights, City of 4468.00

Evansdale, City of 19004.00

Fairbank, City of 2226.00

Fayette County 7607.38

Forterra Pipe & Precast 11760.00

Foster, John 222.81

Frederika, City of 60.76

Freed Construction Inc. 407.81

Gilbertville, City of 1424.00

Grainger 2056.25

Grundy Center, City of 868.39

Hudson, City of 9128.00

INRCOG 3873.86

J.A. King & Company LLC 1575.00

Janesville, City of 308.76

Jesup, City of 10080.00

KW Electric Inc. 300.38

La Porte City 9140.00

Menards – Waterloo 108.43

MidAmerican Energy 341.71

Midrange Consulting & Services 65.00

Morrison, City of 31.21

Peterson Contractors, Inc. 209695.88

Plainfield, City of 144.75

Pospisil Painting Inc 6835.00

Quality Pump & Control 10921.85

Raymond, City of 3152.00

Reinbeck, City of 552.45

Stout, City of 74.37

Sumner, City of 862.15

SWANA 313.00

Transaction Balance 0

Treasurer – State of Iowa 4818.00

Tripoli-Readlyn Sanitation Agcy 577.71

Turner, Tammy 263.84

University of Northern Iowa 19112.00

Vieth Construction Corp 411.79

Waste Tech, Inc. 255184.02

Waterloo, City of 273624.00

Waverly, City of 3739.08

Grand Total 1097694.54