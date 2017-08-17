BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES July 27, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. AGENDA: Welper/Little motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried. MINUTES: Heath/Little motion to approve the minutes from the June 22, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Little that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked for the commission’s approval to set the date for the Spring HHW/Electronics Collection Event for Saturday, April 14, 2018. Welper/Little motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette shared details about the McComb’s property to assist the Commission in making a decision about the use of the property. Due to much disrepair Heath/Welper motion to move forward with demolition procedures. Motion carried. NEW BUSINESS: Resolution approving FY 2018 Grants to Communities-Recycling/ Waste Reduction Awards. Little/Heath motion to approve resolution. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. Resolution approving FY 2017 Recycling/ Waste Reduction Reimbursements to additional member counties and communities. Heath/Welper motion to approve resolution. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. ADJOURNMENT: Heath/Welper motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:25 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa. Schedule of bills: Carolina Software support 250.00CenturyLink phone 150.94City of Waterloo services 234.60Courier Communications printing 52.64Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman 496.77Forterra Pipe & Precast supplies 10,128.00INRCOG rent 370.00KW Electric Inc. services 2,687.69LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 32.50Menards – Waterloo supplies 11.99MidAmerican Energy utilities 155.75Midrange Consulting & Services services 387.50Test America testing 2,183.25The Solid Waste Association of NA dues 212.00Treasurer – State of Iowa sales tax 4,868.00Turner, Tammy reimbursement 30.35 Waste Tech, Inc. operations 253,828.513E Electrical Engineering services 534.55AECOM engineering 32,137.85Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 29.69Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 32,808.24Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 1,840.00Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00CenturyLink phone 66.07City of Cedar Falls fuel 31.26City of Waterloo services 8,851.02Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating service 112.50INRCOG services 7,526.22Iowa DNR – Air Quality Bureau fees 1,750.00J.A. King & Company LLC repairs 5,963.24LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 39.50MidAmerican Energy utilities 81.31Planetary Tree Service services 7,298.75Turner, Tammy reimbursement 528.18US Cellular phone 481.60Waste Tech, Inc. services 3,376.00Black Hawk County grant 527.00Bremer County reimb 943.22Cedar Falls, City of grant 137,928.00Denver, City of reimb 641.90Dike, City of reimb 435.98Dunkerton, City of grant 3,408.00Elk Run Heights, City of grant 4,468.00Evansdale, City of grant 19,004.00Fairbank, City of grant 2,226.00Fayette County reimb 7,711.71Frederika, City of reimb 65.99Gilbertville, City of grant 1,424.00Grundy Center, City of reimb 975.83Hudson, City of grant 9,128.00Janesville, City of reimb 335.38Jesup, City of grant 10,080.00La Porte City grant 9,140.00Morrison, City of reimb 33.90Plainfield, City of reimb 157.22Raymond, City of grant 3,152.00Reinbeck, City of reimb 600.06Stout, City of reimb 80.78Sumner, City of reimb 967.88Tripoli-Readlyn Sanitation Agcy reimb 565.30University of Northern Iowa grant 19,112.00Waterloo, City of grant 273,624.00Waverly, City of reimb 3,565.52