BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES.

Commission Representative Present: John Foster and Chris Oelkers. Administrator Foster called the meeting to order on behalf of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the INRCOG Conference Room, 3rd floor of the INRCOG Building, Waterloo, IA. Foster accepted, opened, verified bonds were present and read aloud the bids received. The bids were read in the following order: Boomrang Corp. $4,979,193.50, Ryan Incorporated Central $5,736,568.05, Frattalone Companies, Inc. $5,521,973.82, Peterson Contractors Inc. $4,745,457.75, CJ Moyna & Sons $4,451,697.32, JB Holland Construction Inc. $ 4,848,638.20 and Connolly Construction Inc. $4,127,709.25. Foster directed Project Engineer Oelkers review the bids for completeness and prepare a recommendation based on the lowest bidder for the Commission’s consideration at its next meeting which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, by webinar due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19.

Foster adjourned the meeting at 12:40 p.m.