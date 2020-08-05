BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES July 30, 2020.

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, Tom Little, Randy Bennett, and Scott Brunson. Chairman Heath called the special meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., via a publicly accessible conference call; due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 virus limiting gatherings to ten or less individuals. As compliance with that order and health professional recommendations it was impractical to meet in person. Little resolved to award the Cell W-3 Phase I Construction Project Agreement to Connolly Construction in the amount of $4,127,709.25, seconded by Bennett. Roll call: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Little, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 21-004 passed.

Mardis proposed a motion to enter into closed session for the purpose of discussing the purchase of particular real estate where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to increase the price to be paid, all in conformity with the provisions of Section 21.5(j) of the Iowa Code. Little seconded. Motion passed. Meeting was closed at 10:05 a.m. Foster, Craft and Sweers were in attendance. Closed session ended at 10:25 a.m.

Bennett motioned to adjourn, Brunson seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:26 a.m.

The next regular meeting will be August 27, 2020 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.