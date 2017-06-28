BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES June 22, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper.

AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES:Little/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the May 25, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Little/Welper motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:15 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills: CenturyLink phone 151.00; City of Cedar Falls rent 3,000.00; INRCOG rent 370.00;Iowa DNR – Air Quality Bureau fees 1,648.50; J.A. King & Company LLC services 1,285.00; Quality Pump & Control services 1,783.00; Sandee’s services 13.50; Stokes Welding supplies 20.00; Treasurer – State of Iowa sales tax 4,395.00; Vette, Brett reimbursement 45.09; Waste Tech, Inc. operations 250,999.28; Waterloo Water Works water 31.20; AECOM engineering 26,772.60; Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 910.00; Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00; CenturyLink phone 66.07; City of Cedar Falls fuel 30.56; City of Waterloo services 12,295.01; Fifth Street Tire services 21.55; Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heati services 281.79; INRCOG services 797.51; Iowa Department of Natural Res. ton tax 71,820.90; LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 45.00; Menards – Waterloo supplies 28.93; P & K Midwest supplies 87.80; Pospisil Painting Inc services 6,315.00; Quality Pump & Control services 1,240.00; US Cellular phone 166.66