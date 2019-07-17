BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MEETING MINUTES for June 27, 2019

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. In Attendance: John Foster, Matt Sweers, Brian Christensen, Lyndsey Anderson, Tammy Turner, Matt Craft and Dave Dobbs. Chairman Heath meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve received agenda made by Bennett, seconded by Mardis.Motion carried. No public comments were received. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve minutes from the May 23, 2019 meeting. Motion carried.

Mardis resolved warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of financial report, seconded by Barrett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis. Resolution 19-016 passed.Mardis proposed preliminarily approving Real Estate Purchase Offer to Lael and Patricia Hoskins and set a public hearing for July 25th, 2019 10:00 a.m. in the Waterloo City Council Chambers. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis. Resolution 19-017 passed.

Mardis proposed preliminarily approving the Real Estate Purchase offer from to Lael, Patricia and Dale Hoskins and set a public hearing for July 25th, 2019 10:00 a.m., Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis. Resolution 19-018 passed. Mardis proposed a resolution preliminarily approving the Real Estate Purchase Offer to Larry Hoskins and set a public hearing for July 25th, 2019 10:00 a.m., Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis. Resolution 19-019 passed.

No New Business was considered. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded, carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:23 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

3E Electrical Engineering 450.00

AECOM 45,060.39

Anderson, Lyndsey 11.02

Black Hawk County Auditor 13,431.00

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 1,840.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

CenturyLink 244.11

City of Cedar Falls 3,036.19

City of Waterloo 13,236.80

Courier Communications 70.77

Creative Impact Company, LLC 50.00

Fifth Street Tire 163.65

Foster, John 416.18

INRCOG 520.35

Iowa DNR, LQB 75,465.60

Iowa DNR – AQB 1,304.10

J.A. King & Company LLC 3,519.66

JB Holland Construction, Inc. 2,497.43

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc. 46.19

Menards 73.91

MidAmerican Energy 589.82

Midrange Consulting & Services 308.75

RC Systems 130.00

Sandee’s 66.10

Test America 11,727.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa 4,727.00

Turner, Tammy 249.11

US Cellular 104.42

Waste Tech, Inc. 245,979.97

Waterloo Water Works 35.10