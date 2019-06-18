BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION UNAPPROVED MINUTES from May 23, 2019

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Sam Barrett, John Mardis, Randy Bennet and Tom Little. Others in Attendance: John Foster and Brett Vette, Matt Sweers, Brian Christensen and Chris Oelkers, Lyndsey Anderson, Tammy Turner Matt Craft, Dave Dobbs, and Erin Boyd. Chairman Heath called meeting to order at 10:00 a.m., in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA.

Motion by Little, seconded by Barrett, to approve agenda. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received.Motion by Barrett, seconded by Bennett, to approve May 23, 2019 regular meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Mardis resolved warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report, seconded by Barrett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis, Barrett, and Little. Resolution passed.

Staff reports were presented. Mardis moved to adopt a resolution identifying commission signature authorities, seconded by Little. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis, Barrett, and Little.

Resolution recognizing Vette’s 13.5 years of service to the Commission as the its Administrator was made by Barrett, seconded by Bennett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Bennett, Mardis, Barrett, and Little. Resolution passed.

Heath called for roll call vote to enter into closed session for the discussion of the Purchase of Real Estate according to Section 21.5(j) of the Iowa Code. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Barret, Laylin and Welper. Decision passed. Meeting entered closed session at 10:25 a.m. and closed at 10:42 a.m.

Little made a motion to approve the first amendment to Hoskins’ Property Lease Agreement, seconded by Barrett. Motion carried. Mardis moved to table the real estate purchase offer, seconded by Little. Motion carried. Motion made by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to adjourn at 10:43 a.m. Motion carried.

Schedule of bills:

AECOM 25358.95

Amperage 330.00

Anderson, Lyndsey 14.50

Black Hawk Co. Auditor 22645.00

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., 940.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

CenturyLink 242.15

City of Cedar Falls 55.15

City of Waterloo 5010.68

Clean Harbors 33745.70

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman 910.00

Foster, John 297.99

INRCOG 497.61

J.A. King & Company LLC 4276.18

Karen’s Print-Rite 498.85

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc 36.33

Menards – Waterloo 8.99

Midrange Consulting & Services 503.75

Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc 8662.60

Quality Pump & Control 5511.63

Sandee’s 44.25; Treasurer – State of Iowa 5651.00

Turner, Tammy 31.83

US Cellular 104.42

Waste Tech, Inc. 248518.76