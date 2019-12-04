BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES for November 15, 2019

Commission Representative Present: John Foster, Chris Oelkers and Ginger L’Heureux. Administrator Foster call the meeting on behalf of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission at 10:03 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the INRCOG Conference Room, 3rd floor of the INRCOG Building, Waterloo, IA. Foster accepted, opened, verified bonds were present and read aloud the bids received.

The bids were read in the following order: S.M. Henteges $8,226,248.00, Northern Lines Construction $4,998,265.00, Meyer Construction $8,232,959.40, J.B. Holland Construction, Inc. Bid tab not completed, C.J. Moyna & Sons $4,801,408.00, Peterson Contractors $3,961,450.50, Mathiowetz $7,668,148.00 and Ryan Contractors $7,027,901.50. Foster directed Project Engineer Oelkers to review bids and prepare a recommendation for the Commission’s consideration at its next meeting which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Foster adjourned the meeting at 10:20 a.m.