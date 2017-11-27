BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES
November 16, 2017
The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Sam Barrett joined the meeting at10:07 a.m.
AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
MINUTES: Welper/Little motion to approve the minutes from the October 26, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS:Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.
ADJOURNMENT: Little/Welper motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.
Schedule of bills:
BMC Aggregates L.C. rock 2,700.98
City of Waterloo services 3,905.99
Fifth Street Tire repairs 545.08
INRCOG services 1,096.47
KW Electric Inc. repairs 895.36
LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 50.09
Menards – Waterloo supplies 14.52
P & K Midwest parts 38.46
Rite Environmental services 218.61
Treasurer – State of Iowa
sales tax 5,834.00
Vette, Brett reimbursement 172.81
Waste Tech, Inc. operations 251,888.55
CenturyLink phone 0.61
AECOM engineering 39,330.67
Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 5.35
Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 940.00
Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00
CenturyLink phone 72.57
City of Cedar Falls fuel 44.43
Turner, Tammy reimbursement 113.38