BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

November 16, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Sam Barrett joined the meeting at10:07 a.m.

AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Welper/Little motion to approve the minutes from the October 26, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS:Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Little/Welper motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

BMC Aggregates L.C. rock 2,700.98

City of Waterloo services 3,905.99

Fifth Street Tire repairs 545.08

INRCOG services 1,096.47

KW Electric Inc. repairs 895.36

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 50.09

Menards – Waterloo supplies 14.52

P & K Midwest parts 38.46

Rite Environmental services 218.61

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 5,834.00

Vette, Brett reimbursement 172.81

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 251,888.55

CenturyLink phone 0.61

AECOM engineering 39,330.67

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 5.35

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 940.00

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 72.57

City of Cedar Falls fuel 44.43

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 113.38