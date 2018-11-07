BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES October 25, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Sam Barrett and Tom Little were absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Mardis motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Mardis/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the September 27, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Mardis/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. Resolution by Wepler/Mardis to approve Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $9,448.16 & Pay Request No. 7 for Connolly Construction, Inc. in the amount of $112,367.18. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked for approval of the 2019 Commission meeting dates to be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa at 10:00am on the 4th Thursday of each month with the exception of November and December on the 3rd Thursday. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion passed.

NEW BUSINESS: Mardis/Welper motion to enter into closed session for the discussion of the Purchase of Real Estate according to Section 21.5(j) of the Iowa Code. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, and Welper. Decision passed. Meeting entered closed session at 11:20 a.m. and closed at 12:03 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: Mardis/Welper motion to adjourn the meeting at 12:04 p.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

3E Electrical Engineering repairs 719.55

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 16.35

Carolina Software support 250.00

City of Cedar Falls fuel 20.49

City of Waterloo services 17,864.44

Fifth Street Tire repairs 691.68

Hudson Printing Company, Inc.

printing 100.00

IAN Treasurer registration 162.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

J.A. King & Company LLC repairs 487.71

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 42.04

LDI – Lockbox printing 66.00

Menards – Waterloo supplies 22.94

Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc.

services 5,571.10

Rite Environmental services 50.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 5,139.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 60.82

Vette, Brett reimbursement 29.98

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 251,877.12

AECOM services 60,967.23

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 32,409.51

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. accounting 900.00

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 247.97

City of Waterloo services 210.86

Clean Harbors Env. Services

services 20,202.51

Connolly Construction, Inc.

pay request no.7 112,367.18

Courier Communications printing 33.91

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman services 638.75

Hogan-Hansen PC audit 12,000.00

INRCOG services 5,735.76

Iowa Recycling Association dues 175.00

J.A. King & Company LLC

repairs 5,012.71

Menards – Waterloo supplies 1.14

MidAmerican Energy utilities 169.85

Petersen Hudson Hdwe Plumbing & H supplies 40.75

Quality Pump & Control repairs 4,284.68

US Cellular phone 217.35