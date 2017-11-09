BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES October 26, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Tom Little and Brian Heath were absent. AGENDA: Welper/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried. MINUTES: Barrett/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the September 28, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Welper/Barrett, that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Mardis, and Welper. Resolution passed. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette requested the Commission’s approval of the 2018 Commission meeting dates. These dates are the 4th Thursday of every month with the exception of November and December which will be the 3rd Thursday due to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Welper/Barrett motion to approve the dates. Motion carried. NEW BUSINESS: Welper/Barrett motion to adopt the drafted language regarding the mandatory use of safety vests at the landfill as a Commission policy effective November 1, 2017. Motion carried. ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Barrett motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:46 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa. SCHEDULE OF BILLS: AECOM engineering 16,701.65Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 28.89Carolina Software support 250.00CenturyLink phone 151.25City of Cedar Falls fuel 4 9.35City of Waterloo services 6,119.42Courier Communications printing 1,994.56INRCOG rent 370.00J.A. King & Company LLC repairs 3,987.01LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 46.05LH Custom Ag services 243.92Menards – Waterloo supplies 8.97Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc. services 8,311.15RC Systems repairs 1,734.43Signs By Tomorrow signs 1,293.75Test America testing 10,813.25The Spokesman printing 145.00Treasurer – State of Iowa sales tax 5,631.00Turner, Tammy reimbursement 280.10Waste Tech, Inc. operations 246,033.38East Central Iowa Cooperative tank rent 48.00Black Hawk County interest 24,200.00Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 31,617.04Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 900.00Cedar Falls Utilities internet 65.00City of Waterloo services 106.46Clean Harbors Env. Services services 26,146.76Courier Communications printing 39.84Creative Impact Company, LLC printing 414.00Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman services 577.50INRCOG services 4,504.66Menards – Waterloo supplies 30.80MidAmerican Energy utilities 85.45Test America testing 4,213.75US Cellular phone 156.78CenturyLink phone 66.55