BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Sam Barrett absent.

Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve received agenda made by Little, seconded by Barrett. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion by Mardis, seconded by Barrett, to approve the September 26, 2019 regular meeting minutes. Motion carried. Little proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the August financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-009 passed.

Staff reports were received. Mardis presented a motion approving the 28E Revenue Sharing Agreement with Black Hawk County for the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $6.1 million, seconded by Barrett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett. Motion passed. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Barrett seconded. Motion carried.

Meeting adjourned at 10:17 a.m. Schedule of Bills:

