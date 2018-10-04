BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

September 27, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, and Tom Little. John Mardis and Ron Welper were absent.

AGENDA: Little/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Barrett/Little motion to approve the minutes from the August 23, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Barrett/Little that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Little. Resolution passed. Resolution by Little/Barrett to approve the Pay Request No. 6 for Connolly Construction, Inc. in the amount of $166,696.94. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Little. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Little/Barrett motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:23 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Amperage services 90.00

Black Hawk County Treasurer

property tax 2,324.00

Cedar Valley Saver, Inc.

advertising 1,056.00

CenturyLink phone 154.27

City of Waterloo services 13,975.45

Courier Communications

printing 5,581.32

INRCOG rent 370.00

Karen’s Print-Rite services 527.24

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 180.14

Midrange Consulting & Services

services 81.25

Quality Pump & Control repairs 910.00

Recycle Clear supplies 1,741.36

Special Occasions rental 100.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 6,657.00

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 257,941.57

Waterloo Water Works water 33.70

AECOM engineering 66,533.74

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 920.00

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 87.26

City of Cedar Falls fuel 50.41

City of Waterloo fuel 168.22

Connolly Construction, Inc.

pay request 6 166,696.94

Courier Communications printing 34.89

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman

services 673.75

INRCOG services 819.08

J.A. King & Company LLC

repairs 2,738.43

LDI – Lockbox printing 69.00

Lodge Construction, Inc.

credit refund 1,629.95

MidAmerican Energy utilities 163.86

Modern Builders, Inc. repairs 965.00

Quality Pump & Control repairs 1,886.00

US Cellular phone 167.16

Vette, Brett reimbursement 771.17

Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau

ton tax 102,959.07