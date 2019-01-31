BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES January 24, 2019

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath and Ron Welper were present. John Mardis via phone. Sam Barrett and Tom Little were absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Mardis motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS: Mardis/Welper motion to elect Heath as Chairman, Welper as Vice-Chairman, and Little as Secretary/Treasurer. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Welper/Mardis motion to approve the minutes from the December 20, 2018 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Mardis/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Welper. Resolution passed.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked the Commission to approve the Hogan-Hansen Letter of Engagement for FY 2019 Audit. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette asked the Commission to amend INRCOGs Contract for Services to include administrators search. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette asked the Commission to approve Midwest Electronics Recovery as the 2019 Electronic Collection Event Contractor. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion carried. Vette asked the Commission to set the Fall HHW/Electronics Collection Event date to Saturday, September 21, 2019. Welper/Mardis motion to approve. Motion carried. Welper/Mardis motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:12 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

3E Electrical Engineering supplies 198.26

Amperage services 210.00

Carolina Software support 250.00

CenturyLink phone 155.19

City of Cedar Falls fuel 34.88

City of Waterloo services 6,988.18

City of Waterloo services 2,500.00

Craig Johns equipment 1,046.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

KW Electric Inc. repairs 1,904.92

Menards – Waterloo supplies 27.21

MidAmerican Energy utilities 174.77

Quality Pump & Control repairs 1,155.00

Test America testing 304.75

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 4,554.00

U.S. Postal Service fees 182.00

Vette, Brett reimbursement 18.89

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 228,872.66

Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 7.09

Black Hawk County Conservation services 79.99

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. Services services 32,475.92

BMC Aggregates L.C. rock 586.72

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 920.00

Cedar Falls Utilities sevices 65.00

CenturyLink phone 88.76

City of Waterloo services 1,805.25

City of Waterloo fuel 56.90

INRCOG services 1,605.46

Iowa Communities Assurance

pool insurance 7,117.10

J.A. King & Company LLC parts 488.43

RC Systems repairs 119.00

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 92.64

US Cellular phone 157.91

Vette, Brett reimbursement 41.09