BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION CONFERENCE CALL MEETING MINUTES.

Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, Tom Little, Randy Bennett and Scott Brunson. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:01 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 via a publicly accessible conference call; due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 virus limiting gatherings to ten or less individuals. As compliance with that order and health professional recommendations it was impractical to meet in person. Motion to approve received agenda was made by Mardis, seconded by Little. Motion carried unanimously. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Little, seconded by Bennett, to approve the minutes from the May 28, 2020 regular meeting. Motion carried unanimously.

Brunson proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-033 passed.

Mardis proposed a resolution to approve payment for Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $108,939.02, accept the Project and authorize the release of Retainage per Iowa Code. Little seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-034 passed.

Staff reports were provided. Mardis proposed a resolution approving Change Order #3 to the W-3 Phase I Advance Grading Project in the amount of $19,584.00. Little seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-035 passed.

Mardis proposed a resolution Providing Preliminary Approval of MSW Cell W-3 Phase I Construction Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost; Setting the Date for a Public Hearing on Plans for July 23rd, 2020 on Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Cost; and Ordering the Advertisement of Bids for the Project. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Bennett, Brunson. Resolution 20-036 passed.

Bennett moved to authorize the Administrator to execute the Green Iowa AmeriCorps Program Host Site Agreement with University of Northern Iowa. Motion passed.

Mardis motioned to adjourn, Little seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:25 a.m. Schedule of bills:

Vendor Amount Paid

AECOM $45,181.75

Anderson, Lyndsey $40.25

Black Hawk County Auditor $11,283.00

BMC Aggregates L.C. $3,889.69

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. $920.00

Cedar Falls Utilities $65.00

CenturyLink $246.24

City of Waterloo $2,560.95

Creative Impact Company, LLC $414.00

Foster, John $268.55

INRCOG $383.80

Iowa DNR – Air Quality Bureau $1,332.10

Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau $24.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc.$43.08

Menards – Waterloo $213.65

MidAmerican Energy $222.56

Peterson Contractors, Inc. $108,939.02

Prinsco $176.90

Rite Environmental $256.62

Stainless Plus, Inc. $3,816.00

Test America $7,945.72

Transaction Balance $0.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa $3,943.00

Turner, Tammy $266.18

Waste Tech, Inc. $265,897.25

Waterloo Water Works $35.68

Grand Total $458,364.99