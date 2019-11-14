BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

OCTOBER 21, 2019

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Tom Little and Sam Barrett absent. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Motion to approve received agenda made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve the September 26, 2019 regular meeting minutes. Motion carried. Mardis proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the August financial report. Seconded by Bennett, Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-010 passed. Staff reports were received. Mardis moved a resolution Providing for the preliminary approval of the Landfill Cell W-3 Advanced Grading Project plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost; set a public hearing on the Project for November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and ordered the advertisement of Bids for the Project. Seconded by Bennett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-011 passed. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:12 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

AECOM 25968.52

Black Hawk County Auditor 10189.00

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. 33221.11

Black Hawk County Landfill 6.00

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 940.00

Carolina Software 250.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

CenturyLink 250.94

City of Cedar Falls 33.27

City of Waterloo 294.72

Clean Harbors Env. Services 28923.89

Courier Communications 28.07

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson 1771.50

Foster, John 898.69

INRCOG 3263.92

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc. 34.77

LDI – Lockbox 75.17

Liberty Tire Services LLC 103770.40

Menards – Waterloo 231.28

MidAmerican Energy 21.47

Midwest Computer Brokers, Inc. 5470.60

RC Systems 7271.85

Treasurer – State of Iowa 5531.00

Turner, Tammy 377.75

Waste Tech, Inc 278643.40