BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

March 20, 2020

Commission Representative Present: John Foster and Chris Oelkers Others in Attendance: None Administrator Foster call the meeting on behalf of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the INRCOG Conference Room, 3 rd floor of the INRCOG Building, Waterloo, IA. Foster accepted, opened, verified bonds were present and read aloud the bids received. The bids were read in the following order: 1. Peterson Contractors $ 5,336,096.25 2. Ryan Contractors $ 6,087,811.20 Foster directed Project Engineer Oelkers review the bids for completeness and prepare a recommendation based on the lowest bidder for the Commission’s consideration at its next meeting which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Foster adjourned the meeting at 12:35 p.m.