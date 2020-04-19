BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION CONFERENCE CALL MEETING MINUTES.

Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis and Randy Bennett. Members Absent: Tom Little and Scott Brunson. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:08 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 via a publically accessible conference call; due to the Governor’s declared state of emergency regarding the Covid-19 virus limiting gatherings to ten or less individuals. As compliance with that order and health professional recommendations it was impractical to meet in person. Motion to approve received agenda made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried. Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve the minutes from the February 27, 2020 regular meeting. Motion carried. Motion by Mardis, seconded by Bennett, to approve the minutes from the March 20, 2020 Bid Opening Meeting. Motion carried. Mardis proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-025 passed. Mardis proposed a resolution to approve payment for Advanced Grading W-3 Phase I Pay Request from Peterson Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $948,005.00; Bennett seconded. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-026 passed. Motion by Bennett to receive and file Proof of Publication of public hearing notice and open a hearing to receive comments on the MSW Cell W-3 Phase I Construction Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost. Seconded by Mardis. Heath opened the hearing. No comments were provided and Foster reported no oral or written comments were received. Heath closed the hearing. Mardis motioned to reject all bids and rebid at a later date. Seconded by Bennett. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Motion passed. Mardis motioned to cancel the Spring Household Hazardous and Electronics Collection Event due to health concerns. Seconded by Bennett. Motion carried unanimously. Mardis motioned to adjourn, Bennett seconded. Motion carried unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 10:21 a.m. Schedule of bills:

Description Amount

AECOM(129,708.49)

Amperage (420.00)

Anderson, Lyndsey (6.33)

Black Hawk County Auditor (10,793.00)

BMC Aggregates L.C. 1110.12

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. (1,080.00)

Cedar Falls Utilities (65.00)

CenturyLink (342.69)

City of Cedar Falls (16.11)

City of Waterloo (3,358.68)

Courier Communications (72.69)

Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson (253.75)

Fifth Street Tire (682.12)

Foster, John (309.83)

Greenfield Contractors LLC (27,416.08)

Innerlingua Translation Services (275.00)

INRCOG (436.80)

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc.

(56.05)

LDI – Lockbox (157.71)

Liberty Tire Services LLC (36,473.01)

Martin Inc Realtors (9.00)

Peterson Contractors, Inc. (948,005.00)

RMH Systems (1,301.50)

Treasurer, State of Iowa (4,338.00)

Waste Tech, Inc. (234,304.69)

Waterloo Water Works (35.68)