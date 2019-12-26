BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES

Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Tom Little absent. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Heath mentioned Barret resigned and a replacement is pending. Motion to approve received agenda made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried.

Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve the minutes from the November 21, 2019 regular meeting. Motion carried. Mardis proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-014 passed. Reports were provided. Mardis moved to approve the Tax Exemption Certificate for the $8,935,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, issued by Black Hawk County for BHCSWC Capital Improvement project. Seconded by Bennett. Motion carried.

Mardis proposed a resolution, seconded by Bennett, to adopt Post-Issuance Compliance Policy. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-015 passed. Resolution proposed by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, providing preliminary approval of the modification and amendment of a utility easement with Northern Natural Gas, set a public hearing for January 23, 2020 and direct the Administrator to publish Notice of Public Hearing. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-016 passed.

Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to execute the calendar year 2020 Engineering Services Agreement with AECOM in amount not to exceed $925,000. Motion carried.

Motion by Mardis, seconded by Bennett, to execute Letter of Engagement for the Fiscal Year 2020 Audit with Hogan Hansen. Motion carried.

Bennett proposed a motion, seconded by Mardis, for a 1.5% Administrator’s salary increase for Calendar Year 2020. Motion passed. Bennett motioned to adjourn, Mardis seconded. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:30 a.m.

Schedule of Bills:

AECOM 83,844.36

Anderson, Lyndsey 11.02

Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 900.00

Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00

CenturyLink 250.44

City of Cedar Falls 52.35

City of Waterloo 21,587.40

Courier Communications 87.23

Foster, John 115.00

Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition 20.00

Hogan-Hansen PC 15,000.00

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating 531.00

INRCOG 491.94

Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau 102,407.56

J.A. King & Company LLC 1,500.00

La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc. 35.29

Liberty Tire Services LLC 16,242.29

MidAmerican Energy 24.76

Midrange Consulting & Services 140.00

Test America 2,538.95

Treasurer – State of Iowa 3,955.00

Turner, Tammy 170.44

Waste Tech, Inc. 242,446.88

Waterloo Water Works 35.10