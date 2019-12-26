BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES
Commission Members Present: Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Randy Bennett. Tom Little absent. Chairman Heath called the regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission called to order at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Heath mentioned Barret resigned and a replacement is pending. Motion to approve received agenda made by Mardis, seconded by Bennett. Motion carried.
Heath opened the meeting to public comments; none were received. Motion made by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to approve the minutes from the November 21, 2019 regular meeting. Motion carried. Mardis proposed a resolution that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list) and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-014 passed. Reports were provided. Mardis moved to approve the Tax Exemption Certificate for the $8,935,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019, issued by Black Hawk County for BHCSWC Capital Improvement project. Seconded by Bennett. Motion carried.
Mardis proposed a resolution, seconded by Bennett, to adopt Post-Issuance Compliance Policy. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-015 passed. Resolution proposed by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, providing preliminary approval of the modification and amendment of a utility easement with Northern Natural Gas, set a public hearing for January 23, 2020 and direct the Administrator to publish Notice of Public Hearing. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Bennett. Resolution 20-016 passed.
Motion by Bennett, seconded by Mardis, to execute the calendar year 2020 Engineering Services Agreement with AECOM in amount not to exceed $925,000. Motion carried.
Motion by Mardis, seconded by Bennett, to execute Letter of Engagement for the Fiscal Year 2020 Audit with Hogan Hansen. Motion carried.
Bennett proposed a motion, seconded by Mardis, for a 1.5% Administrator’s salary increase for Calendar Year 2020. Motion passed. Bennett motioned to adjourn, Mardis seconded. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:30 a.m.
Schedule of Bills:
AECOM 83,844.36
Anderson, Lyndsey 11.02
Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. 900.00
Cedar Falls Utilities 65.00
CenturyLink 250.44
City of Cedar Falls 52.35
City of Waterloo 21,587.40
Courier Communications 87.23
Foster, John 115.00
Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition 20.00
Hogan-Hansen PC 15,000.00
Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heating 531.00
INRCOG 491.94
Iowa DNR, Land Quality Bureau 102,407.56
J.A. King & Company LLC 1,500.00
La Porte City Printing & Design, Inc. 35.29
Liberty Tire Services LLC 16,242.29
MidAmerican Energy 24.76
Midrange Consulting & Services 140.00
Test America 2,538.95
Treasurer – State of Iowa 3,955.00
Turner, Tammy 170.44
Waste Tech, Inc. 242,446.88
Waterloo Water Works 35.10
