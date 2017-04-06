BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES March 23, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Brian Heath, Tom Little, John Mardis, Mark Rice, and Ron Welper.

AGENDA: Welper/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Little/Rice motion to approve the minutes from the February 23, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Little, Mardis, Rice, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Heath/Little motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:50 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Alliance supplies 205.83

CenturyLink phone 150.79

City of Cedar Falls fuel 25.13

City of Waterloo services 469.20

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman

attorney 105.00

ECI Coop fuel 752.31

INRCOG rent 370.00

KW Electric Inc. repairs 5,782.82

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc printing 45.50

MidAmerican Energy utilities 106.17

RC Systems repairs 768.55

Treasurer, State of Iowa

sales tax 2,506.00

Vette, Brett reimbursement 185.60

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 221,761.33

Waterloo Water Works water 31.20

AECOM engineering 21,958.48

Carolina Software equipment 1,374.61

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 66.06

City of Waterloo services 7,968.91

Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition registration 20.00

INRCOG services 889.87

Iowa Department of Natural Res.

ton tax 80,467.49

TJ Digital LLC service 412.50

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 48.93

US Cellular phone 166.59

Vette, Brett reimbursement 110.99

Waste Tech, Inc. services 3,172.00