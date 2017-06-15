May 25, 2017

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, John Mardis, and Ron Welper. Tom Little absent. AGENDA: Welpe/Heath motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried. MINUTES: Heath/Welper motion to approve the minutes from the April 27, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried. CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Heath/Welper that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Heath, Mardis, Welper, and Barrett. Resolution passed. ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Heath motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:23 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of Bills: Anderson, Lyndsey reimbursement 26.22CenturyLink phone 217.12City of Waterloo services 6,194.78Clean Harbors Env. Services services 18,667.48Iowa DNR – Air Quality Bureau fees 4,175.00LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 31.50Municipal Pipe Tool Co., LLC services 1,125.00Treasurer, State of Iowa sales tax 3,550.00Turner, Tammy reimbursement 79.93Vette, Brett reimbursement 79.99Waste Tech, Inc. operations 246,996.27AECOM engineering 52,176.63Black Hawk Roof Company refund 1,707.13Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., L.L.P. services 910.00Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00City of Cedar Falls fuel 76.25City of Waterloo fuel 89.20Courier Communications printing 35.25Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman services 682.50INRCOG services 1,688.22Karen’s Print-Rite services 438.20Koelker Excavating Inc refund 1,944.18MidAmerican Energy utilites 94.57Sandee’s services 36.00Stainless Plus, Inc. services 3,226.00Test America testing 6,425.28US Cellular phone 156.66