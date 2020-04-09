Last week, Black Hills Energy announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including $34,000 in Iowa. This investment is supported by their gas subsidiary serving that state as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy

As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s number one priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically, as we witness it impact communities where our families, friends and customers live, work and raise families,” said Black Hills Energy president and chief executive officer, Linn Evans.

“As a provider of critical electric and gas services, we are committed to ensuring all the communities we serve maintain access to these services, but our care for our customers goes well beyond providing these services. We have been by our customers’ sides throughout all of the challenges over the last 136 years and will continue to do so through this challenge too.”

Black Hills Energy partnered with state and local non-profits to identify and address needs and allocated $34,000 for immediate relief efforts in Iowa.

“We continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment and are working daily to play our part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and helping those who are impacted,” said Black Hills Energy Shirley Welte, vice president of operations.

“In Iowa we will partner with the following organizations: Anita Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Clayton County Food Shelf, Council Bluffs School Foundation, Decorah Food Pantry, Dubuque Dream Center, Dubuque Rescue Mission, Grand Avenue Community Outreach, Grimes Storehouse, New Visions Homeless Shelter, Riverview Daycare and more.”

Additionally, Black Hills Energy offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections. Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these programs and others.