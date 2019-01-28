If you’re anticipating a budget crunch due to the partial federal government shutdown or other hardship, it’s important to know the options available for Black Hills Energy customers to manage their winter heating bills.

Black Hills Energy customers can access special rules governing payment arrangements, energy assistance and bill-related service interruptions under the Iowa Cold Weather Rule until March 31. The Cold Weather Rule only applies to utilities like Black Hills Energy that are regulated by the Iowa Utilities Board.

Black Hills Energy also offers a variety of other programs and services year-round to help customers manage their natural gas bills. To help customers level out monthly payments and spread winter bills over the entire year, the company offers a budget billing program. Additionally, customers who have trouble paying their bill are encouraged to call to arrange a payment plan or be referred to a local energy assistance agency.

“We want to help our customers all we can,” said Tracy Peterson, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Iowa natural gas operations. “There are more payment options and assistance available to customers who call before their bill is past due.”

One option is Black Hills Cares, a program that helps eligible customers pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. Voluntary tax-deductible donations from customers and employees are matched dollar for dollar by Black Hills Energy. “Black Hills matches tax-deductible donations from employees and customers, and we forward the total to the local Community Action Agencies,” Peterson said.

Black Hills Energy provides space on its bills to declare an optional one-time or monthly donation to Black Hills Cares. Information on Black Hills Cares, energy assistance and all of the other energy solutions Black Hills Energy offers is available at www.blackhillsenergy.com or by calling Black Hills Energy toll-free at 888-890-5554.