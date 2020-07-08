Hawkins Memorial Library is offering the Black Lives Matter: Community Read. OverDrive is offering four different books, available with unlimited checkouts to library users during the month of July. Library patrons will be able to borrow these eBooks or audiobooks through BRIDGES on www.laportecity.lib.ia.us.

The OverDrive digital book program is created to provide you with simultaneous access to important titles on social justice and anti-racism. The four books included are:

• The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander, is available as an audiobook through July 15.

• Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla F. Saad, is available as an eBook through July 12.

• The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, is available as an eBook and audiobook through July 19.

• So You Want to Talk about Race by Ijeoma Oluo, is available as an audiobook through July 26, 2020.

To get started reading, all you need is a Hawkins Memorial Library patron card. Any of these titles can be read on all major computers and devices. The Black Lives Matter: Community Read is a free program, there are no wait lists, and the books automatically expire at the end of the lending period, so there are never any late fees.