Looking for a fun Friday afternoon outing? The La Porte City Farmers Market is hosting a block party, featuring over 20 vendors, filling both sides of the 200 block of Main Street.

Yes, the 200 block will closed to traffic while local DJ Zach Hoover spins tunes from 4-6 PM, allowing patrons full access to meet and greet area vendors.

In addition, the business spotlight will shine on Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, as bank employees welcome challengers to a game of Iowa Corn Hole. Prizes from local vendors will be awarded to the winners.

Local vendors include:

Beckers Produce

Wolf Creek BBQ

Iowa Bag Lady

Union Boosters

Norwex

Thirty One

LuLuroe

Toot’s Pies & More

Teri’s Breads & Mores

Pampered Chef

Scott’s Famous Salsa

JL Designs – Leather bracelets

Larson’s Creative Wood Art

Yardzees for Everyone

Soy Candles by Jamie

Marie’s Produce & Much More

Theresa’s Salads & baked goods

Jake Wilson Tshirts & Bracelets

Keegan’s Eggs & More

Kountry Home Crafts