Looking for a fun Friday afternoon outing? The La Porte City Farmers Market is hosting a block party, featuring over 20 vendors, filling both sides of the 200 block of Main Street.
Yes, the 200 block will closed to traffic while local DJ Zach Hoover spins tunes from 4-6 PM, allowing patrons full access to meet and greet area vendors.
In addition, the business spotlight will shine on Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, as bank employees welcome challengers to a game of Iowa Corn Hole. Prizes from local vendors will be awarded to the winners.
Local vendors include:
Beckers Produce
Wolf Creek BBQ
Iowa Bag Lady
Union Boosters
Norwex
Thirty One
LuLuroe
Toot’s Pies & More
Teri’s Breads & Mores
Pampered Chef
Scott’s Famous Salsa
JL Designs – Leather bracelets
Larson’s Creative Wood Art
Yardzees for Everyone
Soy Candles by Jamie
Marie’s Produce & Much More
Theresa’s Salads & baked goods
Jake Wilson Tshirts & Bracelets
Keegan’s Eggs & More
Kountry Home Crafts