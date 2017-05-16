Bobbie Hilmer, a senior at Union High School, was recognized by Governor Terry Branstad for outstanding academic achievement at the Thirty-second Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Bobbie is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Hilmer of Dysart.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 436 high school seniors from across Iowa.

“Iowa Farm Bureau members believe that by investing in our youth and communities, we’re investing in the future of Iowa,” said IFBF President Craig Hill.

“We are so proud to honor such exceptional students and proud to be a leading contributor to educational programs and annual scholarships for our youth.”

Each high school was invited to select their senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Branstad.

Ninety-eight percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. Nearly 60 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.

Union High School senior Bobbie Hilmer was honored as Valedictorian of the Class of 2017 by KWWL Television and the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, April 29 as area students took part in KWWL’s 33rd annual “Best of the Class” celebration.

Best of the Class students were videotaped on the UNI campus for a series of public service announcements, which can be found on KWWL.com. KWWL Vice President and General Manager, Jim McKernan, noted “KWWL is proud to be associated with an event that shines a light on these outstanding students, their families, and schools.”

Best of the Class is a joint public service/community relations effort that encourages academic excellence among high school students by honoring students who serve as role models in their communities.