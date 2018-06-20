On July 6 at 10:30 AM, a service remembering Bonney Wasson will be conducted at West View Cemetery. The service is open to the public and the Wasson family invites members of the community to join them as they celebrate the life of Bonney Robinson Wasson.

Bonney Robinson Wasson passed away peacefully on August 29, 2017 at Able Care Home in Concord California.

Bonney was born in Wilmington, Delaware along the banks of the Brandywine River on December 29, 1939. She attended Tower Hill School in Wilmington and will be missed by her classmates. While raising four children, she attended Lesley College in Cambridge Massachusetts, earning a degree in Elementary Education while minoring in Art.

Bonney was an accomplished stained-glass artist. She began her passion for the art medium in the 80’s and continued for the next 35 years, creating things of beauty and sharing her knowledge. Bonney attended the Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood Washington where she studied under Dale Chihuly. She moved to San Francisco in 1987 and apprenticed under glass artist Narcissus Quagliata. Bonney established her own studio in Oakland in 1995 where she designed and fabricated beautiful stained-glass pieces. She also taught stained-glass at Studio One in Oakland, Berkeley Adult Education, and in her own studio.

Bonney loved to travel. When her children were young she spent a year traveling the U.S. with them. Later in life she traveled to Honduras, Cozumel, Belize and Europe. She loved Paris and Italy.

Bonney always supported the arts. She was a member of the Asian Art Museum and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco and she was a regular at the San Francisco Symphony.

Bonney moved to Rossmoor with her husband Jay in 2012. She has made many friends here and will be missed. She was a member of the Rossmoor Travel Club, The Rossmoor Autobiography Group and the Published Writers of Rossmoor. She also loved her French classes at Acalanes Adult Education. She loved the wildlife in Rossmoor and kept a journal of the animals she saw around her home.

She had a beautiful smile. Three of her favorite sayings were: “To thine own self be true”, “Tell the truth and shame the devil” and “What’s for Dessert?”.

Bonney is survived by her husband of 17 wonderful years, Jay Wasson; her four children, Reyn Snelling, Hayden Snelling, Emily Snelling and Laura Snelling; her two grandchildren, Ben Gerzevitz and Jessica Snelling and her two brothers, Bill and Campbell Robinson.