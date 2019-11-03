Bonnie L. Nichols, age 90, of La Porte City, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born May 22, 1929 in Waterloo, the daughter of Herbert and Esther (Sackett) Krantz. Bonnie graduated from Waterloo West High School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage with Leland Nichols on December 31, 1948 at Washburn Community Church in Washburn, Iowa.

Bonnie farmed with her husband in rural La Porte City and worked as a bookkeeper for Nichols Aviation and Sears for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, teaching children in Good News Club and flying, as she held a private pilot’s license. Bonnie always had a song in her heart and attended the Church of Promise in Buckingham.

Survivors include her husband Leland of La Porte City; two sons, John (Cynthia) Nichols of Fairfax, IA and Tom (Lori) Nichols of Anamosa, IA; a daughter, Kathy (Jim) Lee of Ankeny, IA; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and a sister, Patricia (Marty) Dickey of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary (Don) Sawyer and Nancy (Gary) Lichty and a brother, Donald Krantz in infancy.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Church of Promise, with burial in West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

