Bottomland by Michelle Hoover is the Book Club selection for December. At once intimate and sweeping, Bottomland follows the Hess family in the years after World War I as they attempt to rid themselves of the Anti-German sentiment.

When the youngest two daughters vanish in the middle of the night, the family must piece together what happened while struggling to maintain their life on the unforgiving Iowa plains.

Their siblings desperately search for the sisters. Ostracized, misunderstood, and increasingly isolated in their tightly-knit small town in the wake of the war, the Hesses fear the worst.

Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, December 18, for the discussion.