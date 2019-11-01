Completely Restored, by Robert Kerr, is the Book Club selection for November. When the Murphy’s spy an ad for a “beautiful 3-story Victorian house in need of some TLC,” the couple jumps at the chance for their dream home. Renovating it will allow them to indulge their passion for antiques and to get closer to an era they believe was a better time.

They embark upon a grueling three-year renovation to restore the house to its former splendor, and everything seems perfect, until the morning Joe awakes to find a horse-drawn milk cart in his driveway and his family inexplicably transported back to the year 1909. Suddenly the Murphys’ dream for a simpler time becomes a shocking reality, one in which they will struggle to adapt to turn-of-the-century Iowa while seeking a way to return home. Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, November 18, for the discussion.