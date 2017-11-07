I Still Dream About You by Fannie Flagg is the Book Club selection for November. This novel is equal parts southern charm, murder mystery, and that perfect combination of comedy and old-fashioned wisdom. Meet Maggie, who lives a life that seems practically perfect – she’s lovely, charming, and a successful agent at Red Mountain Realty. Still, Maggie can’t help but wonder how she wound up living a life so different from the one she dreamed of as a child. But just when things seem completely hopeless, Maggie discovers, quite by accident, that everybody, it seems, has at least one little secret.

Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, November 27, for the discussion.