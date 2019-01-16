The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows is the Book Club selection for February. London is emerging from the shadow of World War II, and writer Juliet Ashton is looking for her next book subject. She finds it in a letter from a native of the island of Guernsey.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, born as a spur-of-the-moment alibi when its members were discovered breaking curfew by the Germans occupying their island, boasts a charming, funny, deeply human cast of characters. Juliet begins a remarkable correspondence with the society’s members.

Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, February 18, for the discussion.