The Wednesday Letters, by Jason F. Wright, is the Book Club selection for March. Their story begins with one letter on their wedding night, a letter from the groom, promising to write his bride every week – for as long they both shall live.

Thirty-nine years later, Jack and Laurel Cooper die in each other’s arms. And when their grown children return to the family B&B to arrange the funeral, they discover thousands of letters. The letters they read tell of surprising joys and sorrows. They also hint at a shocking family secret, and ultimately force the children to confront a life-changing moment of truth…

Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy of this book and join the group at 1 PM on Monday, March 23, for the discussion.