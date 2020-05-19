Jim and Yvonne Bottema will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23rd with a card shower. The couple were married May 23, 1970 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo.

Jim is retired from the tool room at Viking Pump, Cedar Falls and Yvonne is a homemaker.

They have three children: Nicole (Stacy) Bushman of Fort Atkinson, James of Cedar Falls, and Robert of Cedar Rapids. They also have one granddaughter, Kendra Bushman.

Due to COVID-19, no open house is scheduled at this time, however, cards and congratulations can be sent to: 12 Bluff, La Porte City, IA 50651