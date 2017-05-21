By Ryan Slater

Our season ended on May 12 with a 6th place finish in the Sectional Meet. Oneota Golf Course is a good test of a player’s game as it has good length, many bunkers, and large greens to try and mange. The course is a couple hours away which makes it difficult to get any practice play on and like most, it is a course you have to be familiar with to score well on. Our players battled all day, so I was very proud of their efforts. We were only 20 total strokes from qualifying to the next round of District play which is the closest we have been in nearly a decade. We plan on working hard over the Summer with the goal of giving a serious run at making it to the District Round next season. The experience our three freshmen gained this season is invaluable. They, along with our veterans, know what it will take next season to make that goal. All in all, we had a very productive season picking up a big tournament win late in the year and putting up competitive performances at the Conference Meet and Sectionals.