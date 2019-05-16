By Coach Ryan Slater

Well, its been 10+ years since we accomplished this feat and it felt fantastic to finally get our program over the hump and advance in the postseason. We got an opportunity to play the course the night before which really helped ease any anxiety we had about the layout. In the past, we have had to travel to Decorah and DeWitt the day of the tournament which is a very difficult thing to do-play a course for the first time and play well.

Dyersville Country Club is a course as they say “is right in front of you.” There is only one blind tee shot and one hole with a hazard that comes into play. The greens are large and tricky to putt reminding us of South Hills in Waterloo.

The greatest strength our team has is chemistry and right behind that is depth. Brandon Goodwin is our lone Senior competing on the post season roster and the other players have rallied behind him and really enjoy having him as part of the squad. He was someone who had a scoring average of around 50 his entire playing career but has really blossomed as the season has progressed. He was our second leading scorer at the Sectional meet with a solid round of 83. More importantly than his improved scoring is the maturity he shows. He is a good-natured young man and that has rubbed off on the rest of the players.

Everyone is pulling for everyone and not just playing for themselves even though this is technically an individual sport. We have also gotten key contributions from Trevor Davis this season as well which have given our team a sense of security. In the past we have relied heavily on our top four players and if one has a rough day it is usually the difference between winning and losing.

Caleb Reel continues to lead our squad from the #1 position. He had a ho-hum front 9 of 43 at the sectional meet but caught fire on the back 9 making eagle on two out of three par 4’s that included a hole out from 100 yards and a drive to five feet on the other par 4 measuring just under 300 yards. This performance enabled him to finish 3rd overall.

Lincoln Mehlert continued his steady play of late shooting an 84 and Devin Reel rounded out our scoring with an 86.

We are optimistic going into the District meet being held at Dike. It is a wide open golf course which will allow us to get away with an errant tee shot or two. We know we need to improve on our chip shots around the green and putts inside of three feet. If we can clean those things up, we have a very good chance of advancing to the state tournament in Marshalltown.

Boys Golf: Sectionals at Dyersville

May 10, 2019 at Dyersville Country Club

Top three teams advance to District meet

1. Monticello 328

2. Union 334

3. Columbus Catholic 347

4;. Beckman Catholic 353

5. Denver 359

6. Cascade 373

7. North Linn 415

8. Jesup (only 2 scores)

Caleb Reel – 81 (3rd overall) advances to Districts

Brandon Goodwin – 83

Lincoln Mehlert – 84

Devin Reel – 86