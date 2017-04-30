On April 27 the weather was a bit brisk, but we just pretended it was late March. I thought the guys did a nice job ignoring the elements and concentrating on every shot.

We needed a team effort to win, as Wapsie’s top two players turned in a couple solid rounds. Jordan Bass of Wapsie made a number of par saving putts that enabled him to edge out Treyton Slater for Medalist Honors.

Kyle Cowell and Jacob Bechthold both brought in rounds under their season average, which was important for us to win the match.

The Junior Varsity extended their winning streak to six meets. Trevor Davis played very well and was able to card a 47, allowing Union to win by two strokes.

Union 181

Treyton Slater (Runner-Up Medalist) 41, Kyle Cowell 44, Jacob Bechthold 45, Caleb Reel 51

Wapsie Valley 191

Jordan Bass (Medalist) 40, Riley McDaniel 44, Sam Lundt 52, Jason Even/Carson Kerns 55

Junior Varsity: Union 217

Trevor Davis 47, Grant Keegan 55, Brandon Goodwin 56, Marc Mahood/Lucian Rockhold 59

Junior Varsity: Wapsie Valley 219

Kirk Drew 54, Austin Wittenburg 54, Traeton Kaufman 55, Tanner Bantz 56