By Ryan Slater

Going into the meet I told the players if we had a repeat performance of our steady play in the dual meet with Sumner that we would likely have a good chance to win. It turns out that would have been good enough to win by a handful of shots. The conference meet is a larger stage for the players though, but a few did rise to the occasion and play ahead of their yearly stroke average.

Sophomore Lincoln Mehlert bounced back from a disappointing finish at last year’s conference meet as a freshman and posted a round of 86 that included a solid back 9 of 41, which enabled him to finish 9th overall and receive All-Conference Honors.

He was joined on that team by junior Caleb Reel, who shot an 82 and was 5th place overall. Junior Brandon Stech was our third scorer with an 89. Senior Brandon Goodwin and junior Devin Reel each brought in rounds of 90 to help compile our team score of 347. That score is the lowest we have had since I have been head coach, but it was a disappointing ride home to say the least. Luckily, we have a chance to improve on this performance at the Sectional Meet in Dyersville, where we go up against a couple of the same teams who finished ahead of us (Columbus and Denver).

Union Boys Golf: NICL Meet – May 6, 2019 at Sumner

Final Standings (Top 5 teams)

1) Sumner-Fredricksburg 340

2) Denver 341

3) Columbus 344

4) Union 347

5) Aplington-Parkersburg 358

Medalist: Tyler Converse (S-F) – 74

Runner-Up Medalist: Michael Bohlman (D) – 77

Union Varsity

Caleb Reel – 82

Lincoln Mehlert – 86

Brandon Stech – 89

Brandon Goodwin – 90

Devin Reel – 90