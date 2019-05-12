By Ryan Slater

The perfect weather had me worried a little bit at the start considering how well we have played in the rain of late. This was our final tune-up before the conference meet on Monday at Sumner. We ended up shooting our low round of the year, but it is still evident that each player has a few things to clean up before Monday in order for us to have a good opportunity to win. Caleb Reel has been posting some very solid rounds the last few meets and recovered from a mid-round triple bogey with a couple birdies down the stretch to shoot another 38. Trevor Davis continues to contribute from the 5 spot with a much improved short game that allows him to scramble and avoid big numbers on the card which have plagued him in the past. Lincoln Mehlert and Brandon Stech continue to play with a carefree style that doesn’t get them too high or two low which is necessary in golf. If both start making their mid-range putts we will be tough to beat.