By Ryan Slater

We won our first Invitational Tournament in nearly a decade on May 5. The Comet Invitational was held at Oakwood Golf Course in Conrad. The meet was highly competitive as only eight strokes separated the first and final place teams. The meet was up for grabs with only one set of score cards to come in and Union freshman Caleb Reel edged his opponent by four strokes to make the difference. Our guys played steady throughout the round and backed up any poor holes with good ones. I couldn’t be more pleased with how we have gelled as a team combining three veterans with three freshmen. Everyone is pulling for one another which contributed to this big win for our program.

TEAM SCORES

1. Union 173

Treyton Slater 41 (Tied-4th), Kyle Cowell 43 (Tied-7th), Caleb Reel 43 (Tied-7th), Jacob Bechthold 46 (Tied-14th)

2. ASWSR 177

3. GMG 180

4. BCLUW 181

5. East Marshall 181

6. Hudson 181

We had a strong showing at the NICL Conference Golf Meet on May 8 at Wapsie Ridge Golf Course in Fairbank. Before the meet I told the guys the number I thought we needed to shoot in order to get 5th and we shot that exact number – 362 for 18 holes.