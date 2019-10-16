Following their junior year at Union High School, Jon Bronner, CJ Brustkern and Gabe Hines were given the opportunity to attend the 80th staging of Boys State last summer in Des Moines. On Tuesday, October 8, the young men paid a visit to American Legion Post #207 in La Porte City to thank the organization’s members for their sponsorship that made the experience possible.

Billed as “Iowa’s Premiere Civic Education Program,” American Legion Hawkeye Boys State is a week-long program that provides real-life training in citizenship and democracy. The program, which dates back to the 1930s, is designed for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and have completed a selection process that includes recommendations from school officials and members of the local American Legion Post.