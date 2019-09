Comfort food at its finest, the Brandon Methodist Church will host its annual homemade chicken and noodles supper on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:30 PM.

Enjoy chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, squash and green beans, to accompany a variety of salads and desserts.

Cost for the meal will be $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12, with those 4 & under dining for free.